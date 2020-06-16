All apartments in Columbia
Siegel Suites - Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Siegel Suites - Columbia

150 Stoneridge Drive · (803) 388-8203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit Large Studio · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom Suite Loft · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.10 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities
Large one bedroom apartments
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month*
Full kitchen in apartment
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
Siegel Rewards Program
Laundry facilities
BBQ area for apartment residents
Short walk to Las Vegas Strip
Walk to UNLV
On Las Vegas RTC bus line

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

CALL NOW: 803-388-8203

Siegel Suites Columbia
150 Stoneridge Dr. Columbia SC 29210

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5162270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Columbia have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Columbia has 3 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Columbia have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Columbia's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Columbia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Columbia is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Columbia offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Columbia does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Columbia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Columbia have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Columbia has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Columbia have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
