Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located in Columbia South Carolina. This 5 bedroom 3 full baths is 2264 sq ft. Washer and dryer hook ups, tankless water heater and many more features. This home is available on July 6th and is being managed by Meridian Residential Group. Please call for details.