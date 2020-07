Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

458-B South Pickens Street Available 08/14/20 ROSEWOOD HILLS DUPLEX OVERLOOKING USC STADIUM - Very popular Duplex Apartment located in Rosewood Hills on Rosewood Drive!, Beautiful location, overlooking USC stadium. Convenient to USC and Midlands Technical College.



Downstairs Great Room with access to a private Front Porch. Enter from parking spaces to the Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances Included. Half Bath Downstairs. Two equally sized Bedrooms upstairs, both Featuring a Private Bath. Front Loading Washer and Dryer Included in lease. Trash Service Included in lease.



LEEDS construction built for energy conservation.



(RLNE2680604)