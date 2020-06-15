1318 Pickens Street

Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** 2 months free with 13 month lease, or 3 months free with 16 month lease! What a great deal!
Tall ceilings, large living room, hardwood floors, and tons of windows make this apartment special. For those who want the downtown, urban life experience, this is a great apartment. Recently updated with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen, and updated bathroom.
This apartment includes a faux fireplace, dedicated parking, on-site laundry, access to off-site swimming pool, fitness studio, theater room, wi-fi lounge, and club house just blocks away!
Located in the heart of it all, blocks to USC, Downtown, The Vista and Five Points.
$35 flat rate per adult per month for water, sewer, and trash.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers, Columbia's Leader in Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.