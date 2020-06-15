All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1318 Pickens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1318 Pickens Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:45 PM

1318 Pickens Street

1318 Pickens Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 854683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1318 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt A-2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
media room
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** 2 months free with 13 month lease, or 3 months free with 16 month lease! What a great deal!

Tall ceilings, large living room, hardwood floors, and tons of windows make this apartment special. For those who want the downtown, urban life experience, this is a great apartment. Recently updated with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen, and updated bathroom.

This apartment includes a faux fireplace, dedicated parking, on-site laundry, access to off-site swimming pool, fitness studio, theater room, wi-fi lounge, and club house just blocks away!

Located in the heart of it all, blocks to USC, Downtown, The Vista and Five Points.

$35 flat rate per adult per month for water, sewer, and trash.

Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers, Columbia's Leader in Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Pickens Street have any available units?
1318 Pickens Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Pickens Street have?
Some of 1318 Pickens Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Pickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Pickens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Pickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Pickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1318 Pickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Pickens Street does offer parking.
Does 1318 Pickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Pickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Pickens Street have a pool?
Yes, 1318 Pickens Street has a pool.
Does 1318 Pickens Street have accessible units?
No, 1318 Pickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Pickens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Pickens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1318 Pickens Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29206
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd
Columbia, SC 29203
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy
Columbia, SC 29209

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity