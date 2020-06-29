All apartments in Columbia
120 mossy Lane

120 Mossy Lane · (803) 728-8400
Location

120 Mossy Lane, Columbia, SC 29045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2573 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in prestigious Golf Course community. This great split, 1-level home w/ bonus room sits on a 1/2 acre corner lot in Woodcreek Farms. Absolutely loaded with Maple hardwoods, high ceilings, heavy trim and molding, granite kitchen counters, and lovely maple cabinets. Open floor plan with stone fireplace, built-ins, a large formal dining room, and a nice screened in porch make this perfect for entertaining. Need storage space? This home has plenty throughout, as well as a wonderful storage room & an extra large 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 mossy Lane have any available units?
120 mossy Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 mossy Lane have?
Some of 120 mossy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 mossy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 mossy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 mossy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 mossy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 120 mossy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 mossy Lane offers parking.
Does 120 mossy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 mossy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 mossy Lane have a pool?
No, 120 mossy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 mossy Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 mossy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 mossy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 mossy Lane has units with dishwashers.
