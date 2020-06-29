120 mossy Lane

Amenities

Well maintained home in prestigious Golf Course community. This great split, 1-level home w/ bonus room sits on a 1/2 acre corner lot in Woodcreek Farms. Absolutely loaded with Maple hardwoods, high ceilings, heavy trim and molding, granite kitchen counters, and lovely maple cabinets. Open floor plan with stone fireplace, built-ins, a large formal dining room, and a nice screened in porch make this perfect for entertaining. Need storage space? This home has plenty throughout, as well as a wonderful storage room & an extra large 2-car garage.