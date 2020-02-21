All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 12 Wild Iris Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
12 Wild Iris Court
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

12 Wild Iris Court

12 Wild Iris Ct · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
East Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12 Wild Iris Ct, Columbia, SC 29209
East Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This wonderful home is move in ready! It features an open concept layout, a galley style kitchen, and a half bath downstairs. Upstairs you have 2 guest room, a hall bathroom, and the master suite with a private bathroom an huge walk in closet and second floor laundry!! It doesn't get much better than that! Come tour your new home today!!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Wild Iris Court have any available units?
12 Wild Iris Court has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 12 Wild Iris Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Wild Iris Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Wild Iris Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Wild Iris Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court offer parking?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not offer parking.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court have a pool?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Wild Iris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Wild Iris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Wild Iris Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St
Columbia, SC 29201
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd
Columbia, SC 29210

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity