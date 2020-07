Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex downtown located in Elmwood Park. This home has hardwood floors throughout main living areas,formal living room with french doors. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, as well as a tiled bathroom. Outside you have a shared parking space, including a covered carport. Water and sewer are included in the rental rate. Not pets allowed.