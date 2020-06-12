/
3 bedroom apartments
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clover, SC
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
103 Calhoun Street
103 Calhoun Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House in Downtown Clover, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Back Deck with Fenced Backyard. 1 Car Carport. Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Clover
1392 Woodridge Road
1392 Woodridge Road, York County, SC
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Quiet Country Setting only Minutes from Downtown Clover - This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a quiet country setting but only minutes to Downtown Clover.
Results within 5 miles of Clover
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
1122 Paramount Circle
1122 Athenian Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Bryan Mews
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
River Hills Plantation
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.
19 Wright Ave
19 Wright Avenue, York, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2789 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.
Autumn Cove
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Bethesda Oaks
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.
Autumn Cove
1058 Pepperwood Pl
1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1950 sqft
Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water.
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia! This home is move in ready! Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck! Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup.
Autumn Cove
622 Springhouse Place
622 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
