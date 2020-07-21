1291 Century Dr # 147

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 1 level Ranch style home in the neighborhood of The Oaks at Clover. This Clover home has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths with a 2 car garage. Huge open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a tile back splash. Spacious , flat back yard. Playground in community. Close to Clover proper, with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Includes washer & dryer.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.