Clover, SC
1291 Century Dr # 147
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

1291 Century Dr # 147

1291 Century Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1291 Century Drive, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 1 level Ranch style home in the neighborhood of The Oaks at Clover. This Clover home has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths with a 2 car garage. Huge open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a tile back splash. Spacious , flat back yard. Playground in community. Close to Clover proper, with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Includes washer & dryer.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have any available units?
1291 Century Dr # 147 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
What amenities does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have?
Some of 1291 Century Dr # 147's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 Century Dr # 147 currently offering any rent specials?
1291 Century Dr # 147 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 Century Dr # 147 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1291 Century Dr # 147 is pet friendly.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 offer parking?
Yes, 1291 Century Dr # 147 offers parking.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1291 Century Dr # 147 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have a pool?
No, 1291 Century Dr # 147 does not have a pool.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have accessible units?
No, 1291 Century Dr # 147 does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1291 Century Dr # 147 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1291 Century Dr # 147 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1291 Century Dr # 147 has units with air conditioning.
