1717 Daytona Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom fully renovated house in the heart of West Ashley with large fenced in back yard. Walk into a spacious sunlit living room with tile floor and crown moldings. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Large separate laundry room and storage. VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE - PLEASE ASK. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required.