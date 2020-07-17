All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:05 AM

1717 Daytona Dr

1717 Daytona Drive · (919) 610-1226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1717 Daytona Drive, Charleston County, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom fully renovated house in the heart of West Ashley with large fenced in back yard. Walk into a spacious sunlit living room with tile floor and crown moldings. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Large separate laundry room and storage. VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE - PLEASE ASK. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Charleston Development Group LLC at 919-610-1226 to learn more. VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE - PLEASE ASK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Daytona Dr have any available units?
1717 Daytona Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Daytona Dr have?
Some of 1717 Daytona Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Daytona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Daytona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Daytona Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Daytona Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Daytona Dr offers parking.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Daytona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr have a pool?
No, 1717 Daytona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 Daytona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Daytona Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Daytona Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Daytona Dr has units with air conditioning.
