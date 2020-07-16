All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

17 Penn Ave

17 Penn Avenue · (323) 559-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Penn Avenue, Charleston County, SC 29407
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Avondale 3bd/2ba! Quiet street. 5 mins to downtown - Property Id: 238836

Tucked away on a quiet street, but 300 yards from Hwy 61 and 5 mins drive to the Ashley River bridge, this stylish 1750 sq ft 3 bedroom home with a large yard has been redone and very well maintained. Brand new paint!

The house has terrific outdoor living space. There is central heat for winter and A/C for summer. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and a master with its own bath upstairs.

Close to downtown but is also 5 mins from the new Whole Foods, across from Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, and 3 mins to the Avondale triangle. Great for families, or professional couples/roommates.

This property can be leased unfurnished on a 12 month lease for $2,195 a month. 

****Note Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water and Trash) are **$400 flat** per month, which is less than the average of the last three years. No big bills in the summer!   

*Note* no AirBnb or short term rentals/sublets allowed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238836
Property Id 238836

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5868295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Penn Ave have any available units?
17 Penn Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Penn Ave have?
Some of 17 Penn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Penn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17 Penn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Penn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17 Penn Ave offer parking?
No, 17 Penn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17 Penn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Penn Ave have a pool?
No, 17 Penn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17 Penn Ave have accessible units?
No, 17 Penn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Penn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Penn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave has units with air conditioning.
