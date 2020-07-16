17 Penn Ave

Amenities
Avondale 3bd/2ba! Quiet street. 5 mins to downtown - Property Id: 238836
Tucked away on a quiet street, but 300 yards from Hwy 61 and 5 mins drive to the Ashley River bridge, this stylish 1750 sq ft 3 bedroom home with a large yard has been redone and very well maintained. Brand new paint!
The house has terrific outdoor living space. There is central heat for winter and A/C for summer. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and a master with its own bath upstairs.
Close to downtown but is also 5 mins from the new Whole Foods, across from Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, and 3 mins to the Avondale triangle. Great for families, or professional couples/roommates.
This property can be leased unfurnished on a 12 month lease for $2,195 a month.
****Note Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water and Trash) are **$400 flat** per month, which is less than the average of the last three years. No big bills in the summer!
*Note* no AirBnb or short term rentals/sublets allowed!
No Dogs Allowed
