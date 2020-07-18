705 W Sago Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 BR, 2 BA Dual Master Suite in Boiling Springs Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Easy Access to I-85 - Beautiful 2 BR, 2BA home features hardwood flooring in living area and carpeting in bedrooms. Spacious open floor plan, gas fireplace, kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Covered back porch with ceiling fan, fenced backyard with storage building. Pet friendly. Moments away from shopping, dining with easy access to I-85.



Living Room - 14x14

Dining Room - 9x13

Kitchen - 9x9

Master Bedroom - 12x15

Bedroom 1 - 11x14



Lease terms:

- 1 year lease.

- $1200 Security Deposit

- $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18

- Renters liability insurance required

- Non smoking property



- $350 pet fee

- $75 lease initiation fee



