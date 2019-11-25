710 Ribaut Road

Amenities

Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready. Measuring 1328 sqft this home features a beautiful kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Additional features include a peekaboo view of the Beaufort River right across the street, hardwood floors, a large master w/ king bed, washer / dryer and 2 full baths with walk-in shower. Conveniently located adjacent to Bay Street and Ribaut Road, you're just a short walk or bike ride away from downtown Historic Beaufort, Waterfront Park and the shops and restaurants on Bay Street.