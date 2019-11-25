All apartments in Beaufort
Find more places like 710 Ribaut Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort, SC
/
710 Ribaut Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:09 PM

710 Ribaut Road

710 Ribaut Road · (843) 252-8393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaufort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC 29902
100 Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready. Measuring 1328 sqft this home features a beautiful kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Additional features include a peekaboo view of the Beaufort River right across the street, hardwood floors, a large master w/ king bed, washer / dryer and 2 full baths with walk-in shower. Conveniently located adjacent to Bay Street and Ribaut Road, you're just a short walk or bike ride away from downtown Historic Beaufort, Waterfront Park and the shops and restaurants on Bay Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Ribaut Road have any available units?
710 Ribaut Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Ribaut Road have?
Some of 710 Ribaut Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Ribaut Road currently offering any rent specials?
710 Ribaut Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Ribaut Road pet-friendly?
No, 710 Ribaut Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 710 Ribaut Road offer parking?
No, 710 Ribaut Road does not offer parking.
Does 710 Ribaut Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Ribaut Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Ribaut Road have a pool?
No, 710 Ribaut Road does not have a pool.
Does 710 Ribaut Road have accessible units?
No, 710 Ribaut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Ribaut Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Ribaut Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Ribaut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Ribaut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 710 Ribaut Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd
Beaufort, SC 29907
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Beaufort, SC 29906
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd
Beaufort, SC 29906

Similar Pages

Beaufort 2 BedroomsBeaufort 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Beaufort Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaufort Dog Friendly Apartments
Beaufort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SC
Hanahan, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GA
Whitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity