Beaufort County, SC
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

897 Fording Island Rd. #1709

897 Fording Island Rd · No Longer Available
Location

897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo at Plantation Point - Two bedroom, two bathroom first floor condo conveniently located in Plantation Point. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and washer and dryer. Great lagoon view!

No smoking. Condo is rented unfurnished. No pets permitted unless required by law.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have an assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS

ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.

The application process for Plantation Point is done through the HOA office. The cost is $50/person. Please complete the application on our website. The application fee must be paid, in cash, at our ForeShore office, and a copy of applicant's driver's license and proof of income must be included with the application. Please bring the fee to our office. We will deliver the documents and application fee to Plantation Point's Community Manager for processing.

This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.

(RLNE4822002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have any available units?
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaufort County, SC.
What amenities does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have?
Some of 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 currently offering any rent specials?
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 pet-friendly?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 offer parking?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 does not offer parking.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have a pool?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 does not have a pool.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have accessible units?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 does not have units with air conditioning.
