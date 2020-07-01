Amenities

897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo at Plantation Point - Two bedroom, two bathroom first floor condo conveniently located in Plantation Point. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and washer and dryer. Great lagoon view!



No smoking. Condo is rented unfurnished. No pets permitted unless required by law.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have an assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS



ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.



The application process for Plantation Point is done through the HOA office. The cost is $50/person. Please complete the application on our website. The application fee must be paid, in cash, at our ForeShore office, and a copy of applicant's driver's license and proof of income must be included with the application. Please bring the fee to our office. We will deliver the documents and application fee to Plantation Point's Community Manager for processing.



This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.



