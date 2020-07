Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath with Den - Long Term Unfurnished Rental in Sun City with AMAZING Updates & Views! - Available July 1st for a long term rental in Sun City! This unfurnished 2 bed/2 bathroom with a den home is the perfect place to make your next home! This home has beautiful lagoon views, updates through out and easy access to Hwy 170. We're sorry, no pets are allowed. Sun City is a community for 55+. This home is available for a 12 month lease term for immediate move in.



