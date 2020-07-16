53 Downing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful Pleasant Point home on Ladys Island, SC. This home enjoys over 2100 square feet on .42 acres. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. There are three bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor plus a large bonus room with a private bath. Vaulted ceilings in the great room. Additional features in this home granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, large screened back porch, and a fenced back yard. Amenities in Pleasant Point include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and golf. A GREAT family neighborhood.