Beaufort County, SC
53 Downing Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

53 Downing Drive

53 Downing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

53 Downing Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29907

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Pleasant Point home on Ladys Island, SC. This home enjoys over 2100 square feet on .42 acres. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. There are three bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor plus a large bonus room with a private bath. Vaulted ceilings in the great room. Additional features in this home granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, large screened back porch, and a fenced back yard. Amenities in Pleasant Point include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and golf. A GREAT family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Downing Drive have any available units?
53 Downing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaufort County, SC.
What amenities does 53 Downing Drive have?
Some of 53 Downing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Downing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
53 Downing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Downing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 53 Downing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 53 Downing Drive offer parking?
No, 53 Downing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 53 Downing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Downing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Downing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 53 Downing Drive has a pool.
Does 53 Downing Drive have accessible units?
No, 53 Downing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Downing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Downing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Downing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Downing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
