Amenities

patio / balcony pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

4924 Bluffton Parkway Bldg 18 Apt. 304 Available 08/21/20 2 Bedroom in Bridgepoint - Great Location - Available 8/21 - AiM - This is a spacious two bedroom, two bath apartment on the third floor in a building with an elevator. There is a large living room and dining area that opens up to a screened in patio overlooking a beautiful wooded area. Great bedroom separation. On either side of the apartment both are spacious.



Call or email to schedule a tour! (888) 344-4246 or info@absoluteisland.com



Sorry no pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831070)