48 Muirfield Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

48 Muirfield Drive

48 Muirfield Drive · (843) 706-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Muirfield Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Eagle's Pointe is a golf community with a semi-private course available to the general public. Call Realty Management Advisors at 843.706.2030 to schedule an appointment. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care and trash pick up. NO PETS PLEASE.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
48 Muirfield Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 48 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 48 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Muirfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Muirfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
