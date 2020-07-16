3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End

Amenities

MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval. No cats! Open living/dining and kitchen floor plan with wood fireplace and stunning new laminate wood floors. No carpet in this house! Walk in closet in master bedroom. Nice size yard and a great family community. (Partially privacy fenced in back yard, only area not privacy fenced in is left side of home facing front) Beaufort County School zone. Washer/Dryer hook up/but no washer/dryer included. *1 year minimum lease. ***Rental application required before showing can be scheduled***