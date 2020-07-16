All apartments in Beaufort County
Find more places like 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort County, SC
/
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:28 PM

3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End

3 Capers Creek Drive · (843) 384-9576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval. No cats! Open living/dining and kitchen floor plan with wood fireplace and stunning new laminate wood floors. No carpet in this house! Walk in closet in master bedroom. Nice size yard and a great family community. (Partially privacy fenced in back yard, only area not privacy fenced in is left side of home facing front) Beaufort County School zone. Washer/Dryer hook up/but no washer/dryer included. *1 year minimum lease. ***Rental application required before showing can be scheduled***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have any available units?
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have?
Some of 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End currently offering any rent specials?
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End pet-friendly?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End offer parking?
Yes, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End offers parking.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have a pool?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End does not have a pool.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have accessible units?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue
Bluffton, SC 29910
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd
Beaufort, SC 29906
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way
Bluffton, SC 29910
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd
Beaufort, SC 29907
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr
Bluffton, SC 29910
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd
Laurel Bay, SC 29906

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAPort Royal, SC
Ridgeland, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GABloomingdale, GAMidway, GAMoncks Corner, SCHinesville, GAWalthourville, GAStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity