All apartments in Beaufort County
Find more places like 24 Chiswick Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort County, SC
/
24 Chiswick Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

24 Chiswick Way

24 Chiswick Way · (843) 614-3678 ext. 1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Chiswick Way · Avail. now

$1,697

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community. Open living space boasts hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen features white, coastal-inspired cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an island. With lots of cabinets and closet space, an alcove soaker bathtub, and a lovely back patio - this is not a home you want to miss out on! It is just walking distance to all of the amenities that Westbury has to offer!

Washer and dryer are included!

Property is located in Westbury Park off of Hwy 278. This home has easy access to Savannah, Bluffton, Beaufort and the beaches of Hilton Head Island.

Westbury Park amenities included in rent: Community pool, playground, pavilion, and fitness center. Westbury is the true definition of southern living with gated entrances, landscaped parks and torch-style streetlamps, double porches and beautiful oak trees adorning the neighborhood.

Available: 7/1/2020

Call us to make this home your next: 866-535-9956.

***PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. OWNER HAS FINAL APPROVAL.***

(RLNE5848894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Chiswick Way have any available units?
24 Chiswick Way has a unit available for $1,697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Chiswick Way have?
Some of 24 Chiswick Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Chiswick Way currently offering any rent specials?
24 Chiswick Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Chiswick Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Chiswick Way is pet friendly.
Does 24 Chiswick Way offer parking?
No, 24 Chiswick Way does not offer parking.
Does 24 Chiswick Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Chiswick Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Chiswick Way have a pool?
Yes, 24 Chiswick Way has a pool.
Does 24 Chiswick Way have accessible units?
No, 24 Chiswick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Chiswick Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Chiswick Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Chiswick Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Chiswick Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24 Chiswick Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue
Bluffton, SC 29910
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd
Beaufort, SC 29906
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy
Bluffton, SC 29910
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd
Bluffton, SC 29910
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr
Bluffton, SC 29910
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Beaufort, SC 29906
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd
Laurel Bay, SC 29906

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAPort Royal, SC
Ridgeland, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GABloomingdale, GAMidway, GAMoncks Corner, SCHinesville, GAWalthourville, GAStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity