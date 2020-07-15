24 Chiswick Way

Amenities

Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community. Open living space boasts hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen features white, coastal-inspired cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an island. With lots of cabinets and closet space, an alcove soaker bathtub, and a lovely back patio - this is not a home you want to miss out on! It is just walking distance to all of the amenities that Westbury has to offer!



Washer and dryer are included!



Property is located in Westbury Park off of Hwy 278. This home has easy access to Savannah, Bluffton, Beaufort and the beaches of Hilton Head Island.



Westbury Park amenities included in rent: Community pool, playground, pavilion, and fitness center. Westbury is the true definition of southern living with gated entrances, landscaped parks and torch-style streetlamps, double porches and beautiful oak trees adorning the neighborhood.



Available: 7/1/2020



Call us to make this home your next: 866-535-9956.



***PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. OWNER HAS FINAL APPROVAL.***



