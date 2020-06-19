Amenities

internet access furnished

16 Long Lake Drive Available 04/15/20 16 LONG LAKE DRIVE (GRANDE OAKS ) - FURNISHED HOME - TURNKEY READY - Make yourself at home as you wait for your home to be completed or as you get to know the Bluffton area.



3 bedroom, 2 bath home with comfortable furnishings. Occupied by the owners less than 4 months per year. Just bring your clothes. Everything else included... electric, water, landscaping, pest control, Direct TV and wifi. Large spacious fenced yard with a view of the lagoon.



NO smoking permitted.



One mature, house-trained, non-aggressive breed dog may be permitted with additional security deposit of $350. NO cats. NO puppies. No large or aggressive breeds.



Home will require 24 hours notice to show.



Home is available until December 26th.



(RLNE2461750)