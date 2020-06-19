All apartments in Beaufort County
16 Long Lake Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

16 Long Lake Drive

16 Long Lake Drive · (843) 428-2455
Location

16 Long Lake Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 Long Lake Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
16 Long Lake Drive Available 04/15/20 16 LONG LAKE DRIVE (GRANDE OAKS ) - FURNISHED HOME - TURNKEY READY - Make yourself at home as you wait for your home to be completed or as you get to know the Bluffton area.

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with comfortable furnishings. Occupied by the owners less than 4 months per year. Just bring your clothes. Everything else included... electric, water, landscaping, pest control, Direct TV and wifi. Large spacious fenced yard with a view of the lagoon.

NO smoking permitted.

One mature, house-trained, non-aggressive breed dog may be permitted with additional security deposit of $350. NO cats. NO puppies. No large or aggressive breeds.

Home will require 24 hours notice to show.

Home is available until December 26th.

(RLNE2461750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Long Lake Drive have any available units?
16 Long Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 Long Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Long Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Long Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Long Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Long Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
