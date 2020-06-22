690 Medical Park Drive

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

The Hitchcock Medical Building, a highly adaptable 36,716 SF space, is located in the heart of Aiken's medical district. Adjacent to Aiken Regional Medical Center, this location offers excellent exposure, visibility, and ease of access. Home to several medical providers, including Trinity Hospital, Palmetto Infusion and Fresenius, this building lends itself to non-medical use also including office, professional and administrative applications. Ample parking with 185 free surface parking spaces and a pylon sign that provides excellent exposure. Lease rates are full services and include all utilities so that you may run your business with minimal overhead. Available spaces and square footage can be customized to meet your needs. Three spaces available ranging from 2900 - 5400 SF. Two spaces are contiguous and can be combined.