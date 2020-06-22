All apartments in Aiken
Find more places like 690 Medical Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken, SC
/
690 Medical Park Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

690 Medical Park Drive

690 Medical Park Dr · (803) 649-8103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aiken
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

690 Medical Park Dr, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,240

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
The Hitchcock Medical Building, a highly adaptable 36,716 SF space, is located in the heart of Aiken's medical district. Adjacent to Aiken Regional Medical Center, this location offers excellent exposure, visibility, and ease of access. Home to several medical providers, including Trinity Hospital, Palmetto Infusion and Fresenius, this building lends itself to non-medical use also including office, professional and administrative applications. Ample parking with 185 free surface parking spaces and a pylon sign that provides excellent exposure. Lease rates are full services and include all utilities so that you may run your business with minimal overhead. Available spaces and square footage can be customized to meet your needs. Three spaces available ranging from 2900 - 5400 SF. Two spaces are contiguous and can be combined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Medical Park Drive have any available units?
690 Medical Park Drive has a unit available for $5,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
Is 690 Medical Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
690 Medical Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Medical Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 690 Medical Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive have a pool?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Medical Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Medical Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 690 Medical Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801

Similar Pages

Aiken 1 BedroomsAiken 2 Bedrooms
Aiken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiken Apartments with Pool
Aiken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-AikenAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity