Really great downtown location with 2,400 sf of open space for a retail shop, office, restaurant, or club. Building is in move in condition but may require a little TLC depending on the user. Carpeted floor, tile ceiling and separate rear area that could be private space or storage. Great window visibility and ready to move into. Plenty of street parking on Richland Ave, too.