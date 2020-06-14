Apartment List
/
RI
/
warwick
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Warwick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cowesett
22 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,790
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1138 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Smith Hill
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Warwick, RI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Warwick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarwick 3 BedroomsWarwick Apartments with Balcony
Warwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with Pool
Warwick Apartments with Washer-DryerWarwick Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarwick Furnished ApartmentsWarwick Pet Friendly PlacesWarwick Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA
New London, CTChelsea, MAEverett, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Becker College