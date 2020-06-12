Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM

59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Darlington
1 Unit Available
761 Newport Ave - 761 - Unit 2
761 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 761 Newport Ave - 761 - Unit 2 in Pawtucket. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucket

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Attleboro Village
1 Unit Available
359 Robinson Ave.
359 Robinson Avenue, Attleboro, MA
Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Charles
1 Unit Available
66 Ashton Street
66 Ashton Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
2 family unit brand new, be the first to occupy! Quiet neighborhood, off street parking, near major highways and storefronts. Units have 3 bedrooms (master bathroom inside master bedroom) open layout kitchen/living area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
722 Dexter Street
722 Dexter St, Central Falls, RI
Newly Remodeled. 4 Bed / 1 Bath. 1 Car Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1228 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1195 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Penn St #3F
87 Penn St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wide Open Updated 3 Bedroom in Federal Hill - Property Id: 290411 Located in between Broadway and Atwells in the center of the West end/Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence is this 3rd floor three bedroom apartment available for occupancy on

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

