Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

22 Young Street

22 Young Street · (401) 447-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Young Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes. The main living space is an open concept with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen, dining area and living room with A/C. A half bath and laundry complete this level. The top floor has an office space and two carpeted bedrooms each with a queen bed, large closets and mini split A/C unit in each room. One large shared bath. The lower level has an ensuite bedroom and living area with mini Split A/C and sliders opening to a private backyard oasis w/ hot tub and outdoor shower. There is a one car attached garage and additional off street parking for 3 cars. Hard to find in downtown Newport. Walk up the hill to Spring St, or steps to Thames Street shops, restaurants and Newport Harbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Young Street have any available units?
22 Young Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Young Street have?
Some of 22 Young Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Young Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Young Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Young Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Young Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 22 Young Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Young Street does offer parking.
Does 22 Young Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Young Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Young Street have a pool?
No, 22 Young Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Young Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Young Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Young Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Young Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Young Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Young Street has units with air conditioning.
