22 Young Street

AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes. The main living space is an open concept with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen, dining area and living room with A/C. A half bath and laundry complete this level. The top floor has an office space and two carpeted bedrooms each with a queen bed, large closets and mini split A/C unit in each room. One large shared bath. The lower level has an ensuite bedroom and living area with mini Split A/C and sliders opening to a private backyard oasis w/ hot tub and outdoor shower. There is a one car attached garage and additional off street parking for 3 cars. Hard to find in downtown Newport. Walk up the hill to Spring St, or steps to Thames Street shops, restaurants and Newport Harbor!