Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard. The main level includes and renovated kitchen hardwood floors open living area for Kitchen and dining and living with a balcony off the living area. Bedroom and full bath and office, on the lower level extra space, laundry two bedrooms and full bath.

This home offers gas heating and central air.