Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Groton, CT with garage

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Results within 1 mile of Groton

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Long Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Lorraine Road
87 Lorraine Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
888 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home in a quaint neighborhood. Very well maintained. Fenced back yard with a shed. Small attached garage, good for storage. Applianced eat in kitchen. Family room has access to the back yard. No basement.
Results within 5 miles of Groton
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South New London
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
92 Shore Road
92 Shore Road, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3040 sqft
This charming 1917 historical Colonial nestled on nearly 3 acres along the New England coastline is a rare find! This coastal home offers main level laundry, luxury kitchen along with breakfast nook and walk in pantry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 10 miles of Groton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
55 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12 Casean Ct
12 Casean Court, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2449 sqft
12 Casean Ct Available 07/15/20 Stunning Colonial in Waterford - Over 2400 sqft of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen, dining room and large living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1971 sqft
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
30 Cavasin Drive
30 Cavasin Drive, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
3 bedroom Raised Ranch style home in a neighborhood setting of East Lyme.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Groton, CT

Groton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

