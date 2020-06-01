57 Middleton Avenue

Amenities

Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach. Home features updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new bathrooms, bay windows, and hardwood floors floors throughout. There are four bedrooms on the second floor with a master suite on the third. There is plenty of storage, two off street parking spaces, and a fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. $10,000 for June, $12,000 for July and August, or $30,000 for June-August.