Newport, RI
57 Middleton Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:46 PM

57 Middleton Avenue

57 Middleton Avenue · (860) 681-5036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newport
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

57 Middleton Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2026 sqft

Amenities

Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach. Home features updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new bathrooms, bay windows, and hardwood floors floors throughout. There are four bedrooms on the second floor with a master suite on the third. There is plenty of storage, two off street parking spaces, and a fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. $10,000 for June, $12,000 for July and August, or $30,000 for June-August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Middleton Avenue have any available units?
57 Middleton Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Middleton Avenue have?
Some of 57 Middleton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Middleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 Middleton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Middleton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 57 Middleton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue have a pool?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Middleton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Middleton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
