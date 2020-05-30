All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:24 AM

364 BELLEVUE Avenue

364 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 848-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit W-201-S · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building. Great flow with high ceilings, oversize windows, hard wood floors and period detail. Large living room and dining area with views of The Elms Estate and the well manicured grounds. Good size kitchen. Master has a private bath. Laundry in unit and CENTRAL AIR. SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT and assigned parking. Great central location. Walk to Bellevue Shops and Restaurants, the Cliff Walk, The Harbor, The Beaches and all Newport has to offer. Close to the Naval Base, Tennis Hall of Fame and Salve. Available for WINTER RENTAL September 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 for $1650 a month. Also Available for SUMMER RENTAL available starting 7/1/20. Available for July or August $4300. For Both JULY and AUGUST combined it is $8000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have any available units?
364 BELLEVUE Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have?
Some of 364 BELLEVUE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 BELLEVUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
364 BELLEVUE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 BELLEVUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue has a pool.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 364 BELLEVUE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
