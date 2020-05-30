364 BELLEVUE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building. Great flow with high ceilings, oversize windows, hard wood floors and period detail. Large living room and dining area with views of The Elms Estate and the well manicured grounds. Good size kitchen. Master has a private bath. Laundry in unit and CENTRAL AIR. SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT and assigned parking. Great central location. Walk to Bellevue Shops and Restaurants, the Cliff Walk, The Harbor, The Beaches and all Newport has to offer. Close to the Naval Base, Tennis Hall of Fame and Salve. Available for WINTER RENTAL September 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 for $1650 a month. Also Available for SUMMER RENTAL available starting 7/1/20. Available for July or August $4300. For Both JULY and AUGUST combined it is $8000.