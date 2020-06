Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available now for year lease!

Modern and centrally located 2-bedroom apartment just off-Broadway. Right in the local action and in close proximity to the beaches, Navy Base, and Newport bridge. This second-floor unit is recently renovated featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, large open living space, and renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement. All basic utilities included in the monthly rate.

Unfurnished but may be available furnished.