Your own private escape to Newport... Walk to the beach... lovely furnished 1 bedroom condo with your own private back deck... You can also enjoy the shared rooftop deck with breathtaking views of Easton's Beach. Check out the Virtual Tour for additional view of the property... Available for a rent from. Sept. 1, 2020 through. June 30th, 2021 at $1700/mo including Water and Trash. Sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING/NOR VAPING... Please call or text for the Virtual tour