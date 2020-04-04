14 John Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Located on one of Newport's most desirable streets, this multi-level apartment was completely renovated a few years ago. Private entrance - First level entryway has coat closet and heated tiled floor - second level has one carpeted bedroom and full bath. Third level (top floor) is an open floor plan with nice architectural details. Newer carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Gas stove, microwave, DW, garbage disposal) beautiful wood cabinetry, bay window with window seat and additional storage. Master suite with two closets plus storage and full bath with marble counters. Other amenities include: stackable W/D, central A/C, gas heat, and intercom system. Water included. Located between Bellevue and Spring St with easy access to town. Owner occupied building. Seasonal off-street parking available. No pets.

Matterport Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=paokkDu592e

Note: Tenant and Landlord must abide by all active state or town mandated COVID 19 regulations.