14 John Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:20 AM

14 John Street

14 John Street · (401) 636-7894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 John Street, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Located on one of Newport's most desirable streets, this multi-level apartment was completely renovated a few years ago. Private entrance - First level entryway has coat closet and heated tiled floor - second level has one carpeted bedroom and full bath. Third level (top floor) is an open floor plan with nice architectural details. Newer carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Gas stove, microwave, DW, garbage disposal) beautiful wood cabinetry, bay window with window seat and additional storage. Master suite with two closets plus storage and full bath with marble counters. Other amenities include: stackable W/D, central A/C, gas heat, and intercom system. Water included. Located between Bellevue and Spring St with easy access to town. Owner occupied building. Seasonal off-street parking available. No pets.
Matterport Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=paokkDu592e
Note: Tenant and Landlord must abide by all active state or town mandated COVID 19 regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 John Street have any available units?
14 John Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 John Street have?
Some of 14 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 14 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 John Street does offer parking.
Does 14 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 John Street have a pool?
No, 14 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 John Street have accessible units?
No, 14 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 John Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 John Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 John Street has units with air conditioning.
