Newport East, RI
7 Odonnell Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:01 PM

7 Odonnell Road

7 O Donnell Road · (401) 921-5011
Location

7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI 02842
Purgatory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST for $7,500. (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach). Two bedrooms AND a finished lower level that has three more beds and an entertainment area. Bright and sunny Florida Room is the perfect spot to enjoy breakfast. Linens, towels, dishware included. Washer/dryer, single car garage, large backyard. FULLY FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Odonnell Road have any available units?
7 Odonnell Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Odonnell Road have?
Some of 7 Odonnell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Odonnell Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Odonnell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Odonnell Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Odonnell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 7 Odonnell Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Odonnell Road does offer parking.
Does 7 Odonnell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Odonnell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Odonnell Road have a pool?
No, 7 Odonnell Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Odonnell Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Odonnell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Odonnell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Odonnell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Odonnell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Odonnell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
