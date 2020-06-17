7 Odonnell Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST for $7,500. (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach). Two bedrooms AND a finished lower level that has three more beds and an entertainment area. Bright and sunny Florida Room is the perfect spot to enjoy breakfast. Linens, towels, dishware included. Washer/dryer, single car garage, large backyard. FULLY FURNISHED.