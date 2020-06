Amenities

Available July 1 for annual lease. Stellar townhouse right by the beach comes with every amenity you've asked for. Gas heat, central air, in unit laundry, parking, dishwasher and bright day lighting throughout. Excellent location if you want to be walking distance to shopping and eating but don't want to be in the mix of downtown. Call/Text for more information.