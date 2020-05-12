423 Purgatory Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis. Lovely setting with southeast facing yard, and your own bluestone patio with privacy plantings and stone wall surround. This cozy apartment was completely redone in 2011 and offers a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and counter stools. Double coat closet in the entry way and stackable W/D in the unit. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in bookcases and French door slider leading out to patio. Each of the bedrooms are ample sized with double closets. One with a queen bed and one with two twins. A large bathroom offers a tub/shower. Two good sized bedrooms with double closets and built in bookshelves. Lots of natural light. Central cooling and heating. Parking for 2 cars. Water, landscaping and trash removal are included. Very close to Second Beach, and a 5 minute drive to Newport. CAN BE RENTED FROM SEPTEMBER 2020 to MAY 2021. see MLS #1253472