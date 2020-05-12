All apartments in Newport East
423 Purgatory Road

423 Purgatory Road · (401) 447-9609
Location

423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI 02842
Purgatory

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit garden · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis. Lovely setting with southeast facing yard, and your own bluestone patio with privacy plantings and stone wall surround. This cozy apartment was completely redone in 2011 and offers a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and counter stools. Double coat closet in the entry way and stackable W/D in the unit. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in bookcases and French door slider leading out to patio. Each of the bedrooms are ample sized with double closets. One with a queen bed and one with two twins. A large bathroom offers a tub/shower. Two good sized bedrooms with double closets and built in bookshelves. Lots of natural light. Central cooling and heating. Parking for 2 cars. Water, landscaping and trash removal are included. Very close to Second Beach, and a 5 minute drive to Newport. CAN BE RENTED FROM SEPTEMBER 2020 to MAY 2021. see MLS #1253472

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Purgatory Road have any available units?
423 Purgatory Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Purgatory Road have?
Some of 423 Purgatory Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Purgatory Road currently offering any rent specials?
423 Purgatory Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Purgatory Road pet-friendly?
No, 423 Purgatory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 423 Purgatory Road offer parking?
Yes, 423 Purgatory Road does offer parking.
Does 423 Purgatory Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Purgatory Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Purgatory Road have a pool?
No, 423 Purgatory Road does not have a pool.
Does 423 Purgatory Road have accessible units?
No, 423 Purgatory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Purgatory Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Purgatory Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Purgatory Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Purgatory Road does not have units with air conditioning.
