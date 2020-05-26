All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 145 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
145 Prospect Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:55 PM

145 Prospect Avenue

145 Prospect Avenue · (401) 338-3771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
volleyball court
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.5 miles to the best beaches and downtown Newport - an ideal location to experience pastoral Middletown while having easy access to all the attractions of historic Newport, with three bedrooms upstairs, a comfy futon (really!!) in the downstairs study/game room, a full kitchen, a stylish living room, and a formal dining area with 1.5 bathrooms. Relax in the sunny enclosed porch. Play on the grassy acre of land that is perfect for special events, or for family games of badminton, volleyball, or an old-time horseshoe toss. House includes a robust wi-fi, smart TV, gaming console, and a laundry room. Spacious outdoor area with a garage. All utilities are include! This winter rental is available with flexible lease terms. Short commute to Navy Base. This home is also available for just August, 2020 or September, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
145 Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 145 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue does offer parking.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Prospect Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East Apartments with Pool
Newport East Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity