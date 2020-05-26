145 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage volleyball court game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access volleyball court

Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.5 miles to the best beaches and downtown Newport - an ideal location to experience pastoral Middletown while having easy access to all the attractions of historic Newport, with three bedrooms upstairs, a comfy futon (really!!) in the downstairs study/game room, a full kitchen, a stylish living room, and a formal dining area with 1.5 bathrooms. Relax in the sunny enclosed porch. Play on the grassy acre of land that is perfect for special events, or for family games of badminton, volleyball, or an old-time horseshoe toss. House includes a robust wi-fi, smart TV, gaming console, and a laundry room. Spacious outdoor area with a garage. All utilities are include! This winter rental is available with flexible lease terms. Short commute to Navy Base. This home is also available for just August, 2020 or September, 2020.