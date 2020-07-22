Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:10 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI with washer-dryers

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
Results within 5 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8 GARDENIA Lane
8 Gardenia Lane, Washington County, RI
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1537 sqft
LOVELY 6 BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BONNET SHORES IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. CLOSE TO URI MAIN CAMPUS AND URI BAY CAMPUS. SPACIOUS LAYOUT WITH 3 LEVELS AND 2 FULL BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
25 Catherine Street
25 Catherine Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
Beautiful apartment in Newport with large living room and beautiful grounds. Wonderful hardwood floors and fresh paint give this home a clean new feel with the added bonus of a large bathroom and skylights in the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
267 Spring Street
267 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 sqft
Downtown rental available now through May 31. Heat and electric included with cap.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
9 LaSalle Place
9 Lasalle Place, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Cottage on The Point. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath classic Newport cottage on a quiet dead-end street in the desired Point section of Newport. Classic styling with three 2nd floor bedrooms and full bath and ½ bath on the first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
485 Spring Street
485 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1878 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 20, 2020: Fully rebuilt in 2009, this LEED certified, "green" home offers an open concept first floor with living, dining and kitchen as well as first floor suite with full bath.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$10,800
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $10,800/week; inclusive of short term rental tax! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
55 Roseneath Avenue
55 Roseneath Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,800
624 sqft
** AUGUST $3000 per month*** Sept 1 through MAY 31 $2800 per month* UTILITIES INCLUDED**NEWLY FURNISHED** The Carriage House is a STAND ALONE sanctuary in Newport with hardwood floors, PRIVATE ENTRANCE and parking.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
29 Kay Street
29 Kay Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
32 Ann Street
32 Ann Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Available September 2020 - May 2021. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in ideal downtown location. The unit features a tiled bathroom and tub shower, hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen and a washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
20 SPRING Street
20 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2370 sqft
Spacious two level condominium on Spring Street within minutes of everything Newport has to offer available for the month of August. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderfully updated kitchen which opens up to a cozy living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
93 Wellington Avenue
93 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERVIEW ***FULLY FURNISHED YEARLY***SEPT 1*** ( OR SEPT through JUNE). Second Floor Unit with TWO LARGE PORCHES overlooking NEWPORT HARBOR, gorgeous Bridge views and King's Park.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$32,500
3438 sqft
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Exeter Road
95 Exeter Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1818 sqft
Contemporary home in the heart of North Kingston available to rent on an annual basis! This home features vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, gas heat, solar panels, and large outdoor space with a

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
487 Spring Street
487 Spring Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 15 2020 - MAY 31 2021. Lovely first floor apartment located in the heart of Newport's Yachting Village. Freshly painted and fully furnished, this home offers efficient natural gas heat and central AC.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Narragansett Pier, RI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Narragansett Pier offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Narragansett Pier. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Narragansett Pier can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

