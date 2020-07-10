/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Wakefield-Peacedale, RI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/1/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT".
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield-Peacedale
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3404 sqft
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental!! August 9 - August 16th Available This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Wakefield-Peacedale
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2272 sqft
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
17 Chartier Circle
17 Chartier Circle, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Available fall 2020. This spacious three-bedroom home has plenty of space for everyone and extra spots for visitors too. The lower level is finished with a game room and den as well as an extra bedroom for company.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
30 Moorland Road
30 Moorland Rd, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
3184 sqft
Experience complete privacy in an exclusive location just a chip shot away from The Newport Country Club, Ocean Drive and beaches, Fort Adams, the New York Yacht Club and Historic Hammersmith Farm.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
6 ELLA Terrace
6 Ella Terrace, Newport, RI
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
4533 sqft
Next Available Sept 2020. Not available the summer of 2020. Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
39 Brenton Road
39 Brenton Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
4056 sqft
Come home to this beautifully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms home on private 1.27 acres. Tastefully decorated with 4056 sq. ft. of living space including formal and living and dining rooms. A large great room separated by a gourmet kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Providence, RIBrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIGroton, CT
Mansfield Center, MAWillimantic, CTFoxborough, MACumberland Hill, RISharon, MABridgewater, MAWalpole, MABellingham, MAMystic, CTRaynham Center, MANorton Center, MA