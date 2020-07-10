/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
107 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
169 Tuckerman Avenue SE
169 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2568 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
150 Kane Avenue
150 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1941 sqft
Winter Term Furnished Rental: Great rental opportunity in Easton’s Point! Located between 1st & 2nd Beaches, this home features a master suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
142 Renfrew Avenue
142 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
560 sqft
WINTER RENTAL 2020! Available September 8, 2020 to May25, 2021. Bright, clean cottage in desirable location close to Newport and Middletown beaches. Easy drive to Downtown Newport, Portsmouth and beyond.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Available September 2020 - May 2021.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST for $7,500. (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....
1 Unit Available
Newport East
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
97 Center Avenue
97 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1621 sqft
Available October 1, 2020 through May 2021. Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
249 Tuckerman Avenue
249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
784 sqft
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
24 Concord Drive
24 Concord Drive, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Check out this cozy one bedroom property with your own private entry. Features an open floor plan and a newly updated kitchen with a breakfast bar for dining.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
62 Wave Avenue
62 Wave Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1708 sqft
Available July 1 for annual lease. Stellar townhouse right by the beach comes with every amenity you've asked for. Gas heat, central air, in unit laundry, parking, dishwasher and bright day lighting throughout.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
1 Unit Available
Newport East
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue
101 Briarwood Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
830 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
132 Kane Avenue
132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1398 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach.
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
3955 sqft
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST
1 Unit Available
Newport East
121 Prospect Avenue
121 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1359 sqft
Middletown Paradise Cottage near Beaches and just a short drive to the Navy Base. Fully furnished, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms which 2 are en-suite. Open Floor plan with one level of living.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
244 Gibbs Avenue
244 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Amazing designer furnished home on centrally located Gibbs Ave. Short walk to beaches, restaurants, shopping, Tennis Hall of Fame, downtown Newport and the mansions on Bellevue Ave. This home is maticulously maintained and ready to move in...
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.
