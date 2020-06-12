/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI
Riverside
114 Worcester Avenue
114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave! A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
Watchemocket
600 North Broadway Avenue
600 North Broadway, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1191 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo ideally located near the Henderson Bridge and the East Side of Providence.
Kent Heights
15 IDE Avenue
15 Ide Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
747 sqft
GREAT FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH TWO BEDRROMS, LARGE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. FIRST FLOOR HAS THEIR OWN DRIVEWAY THAT CAN FIT UP TO THREE CARS. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING AND MASSACHUSETTS LINE .
Results within 1 mile of East Providence
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
College Hill
168 williams street 3
168 Williams Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Large 2bed 1 bath 5 min from brown - Property Id: 297657 beautiful 2bed 3 floor 5 min walk to brown ,near wickenden street coffee shop and restaurant Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wayland
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Wayland
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.
Wayland
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.
60 Bay Spring Ave 3A
60 Bay Spring Ave, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
60 Bay Spring unit 3A - Property Id: 287417 We currently have a first floor level condo which has just been built and is available June 1.
Wayland
222 Gano St 101
222 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
walk to wayland square 2 bed heat included - Property Id: 288530 walk to wayland square east side market and whole food open floor kitchen 2 large bed outdoor space must to see today ask for adi 4075200012 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Wayland
34 East Manning Street
34 E Manning St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992 All Utilities Included! Available now or June 1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square.
Wayland
198 Wayland Sq 41
198 Wayland Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
WAYLAND promising location - Property Id: 277098 Sunny Parkside 2 Bedroom Apartment $1600.00 // Available may 15, 2020 ~ East Side ~ Ideal location - on Wayland Sq. 700 Sq. Ft. - 2st floor unit Hardwoods throughout Hot Water Included+ Heat.
College Hill
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.
College Hill
59 Hope Street - 1
59 Hope St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Coin-op laundry on-site . Available June 1, 2020. For showing call 401-641-2244.
College Hill
371 S Main Street
371 South Main Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
This is your chance to live on the third and fourth floors of an 18th century warehouse. This beautiful home is next door to the newly opened Plant City Restaurant and is directly across the street from the new pedestrian bridge.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Federal Hill
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
Pleasant View
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
