This 3rd floor unit with two beds and one bath is located in the scenic Pawtuxet Village minutes from Stillhouse Cove a part of the Providence River/Narragansett Bay. Apartment is one of three units in a large Victorian situated in a great neighborhood and has easy access to yacht clubs and marinas, plus the restaurants of Pawtuxet Village. Shared laundry in basement with plenty of storage and parking,