Neighborhood Guide: East Dallas, TX

East Dallas is a large area east of the center of Dallas which encompasses many neighborhoods and communities. East Dallas is still considered to be a part of Dallas, despite the fact that it has a large population of its own, along with its own energy and vibe. The neighborhoods that makeup East Dallas are Casa Linda, Casa View, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, and Lochwood. The population of East Dallas is roughly 144,000, and it’s a popular area for those moving to Dallas. Here is a great guide to East Dallas which can help you if you are thinking about moving here:

Embrace the Laid Back Vibe

In downtown, Dallas, you can find many tall buildings, crowded streets, loud noises, and other things associated with busy cities. However, the pace of life is a lot more relaxed in East Dallas. The streets are far quieter, the buildings are not nearly as tall, there are more trees and parks, and it is generally just a lot less hectic. However, because East Dallas is just a few miles away from downtown Dallas, it is still easy to commute to the center of the city for work, for a night on the town, or for any other reason.

Home to White Rock Lake

White Rock Lake is a gorgeous lake that is directly in the center of East Dallas. Lakewood, Lochwood, and Casa Linda all border this scenic lake and park. White Rock Lake is often referred to as the crown jewel of the Dallas park system. At this lake, you can find many people riding their bikes or running on the waterfront trails. When it’s hot out, you can find people kayaking, paddle boarding, and boating in the water. It is a wonderful place to hang out and a great spot for outdoor recreation.

Enjoy The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a stunning 66-acre garden that is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake. Here you’ll find many different types of trees, flowers, fountains, species of birds, and more. There is even a concert area which often hosts events. This place has a distinct natural beauty, and it is a major part of the reason why east Dallas is often referred to as the Lake and Garden region.

More Affordable than Other Parts of Dallas

East Dallas doesn’t quite have the high-end and expensive neighborhoods that you’ll find in Downtown Dallas or North Dallas. Moving a bit further away from these expensive areas will give your wallet a bit of relief. So, if you are looking to live in Dallas at a reasonable price, then an apartment in the East Dallas area is a good option for you. You’ll still be close enough to enjoy all that the Downtown area has to offer.

Dine at Many Excellent Restaurants in East Dallas

Some of the best restaurants that East Dallas has to offer are Sundown at the Granada and Le Calle Doce. Sundown at the Granada is a restaurant which is located right next to the historic Granada Theater. It has many excellent beer choices and their happy hour is loaded with awesome geals. Go for drinks and catch a concert at Granada Theater after, which hosts many small bands. Le Calle Doce is another popular choice among East Dallas residents and serves up all of those Tex-Mex classics.