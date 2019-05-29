3 Things to Do in Lower Greenville, Dallas

Gavinmulloy77 [ CC BY-SA 3.0 ]

In every city, there are often neighborhoods that are considered hidden gems. Lower Greenville is one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Dallas. Here, you can find people of any age and background, living in or visiting the area. Many locals flock to Lower Greenville, because it offers more character than some of the more upscale Dallas neighborhoods. Keep reading to find out about some of the most exciting things to do in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

1 . Try Out The Truck Yard

The Truck Yard is quite representative of Lower Greenville because the crowd is so diverse. You might find college kids hanging out here, and families with pets enjoying pet-friendly areas. You will find many enjoying a beer and some of the incredible live music that the truck yard has to offer. One of the reasons it is so well-known in Dallas is because of the constant rotation of food trucks provided, including the Truck Yard’s famous cheesesteak. The Truck Yard is the perfect place for grabbing a drink while walking your dog, catching up with old friends, or having a beer with your dad. It’s delicious and diverse fun for the whole family!

2 . Live Music At The Granada

While there are colossal music acts that love to play stadiums and arenas, the truth is that The Granada might be the most respected venue in the Dallas area. The rich history of the theater speaks for itself, as iconic acts such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Adele have all performed here.

Built in 1946 in Lower Greenville, The Granada is still very much a staple of the live music scene city-wide, and respected bands such as The Black Keys, OK Go, and Tame Impala have all graced its stage. The venue has even won many awards, and its unique art deco style and murals have made it a Dallas must-see destination.

3 . Slide Through The Backdoor

Who doesn’t love comedy? Whether you are someone who is constantly trying to catch up on your favorite comic’s comedy special or want to try something new for a romantic date, The Backdoor Comedy Club is a great option. It is widely considered to be the best comedy club in Dallas. Some even contend that the Backdoor Comedy Club is one of the best comedy showcases in the entire southwest United States.

For those who genuinely love and appreciate comedy, the fact that comedians Jan Norton and Linda Stogner own it have helped it achieve a higher level of credibility over the competition. The intimate setting also makes it the perfect setting for an exciting night, as some of the DFW area’s most respected comedians stop by to perfect their material. Whether you want to grab a quick drink and have a laugh or stay entertained for hours, The Backdoor Comedy Club is truly a highlight of Lower Greenville.

