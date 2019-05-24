Neighborhood Guide: Lower Greenville, Dallas

Magnolia on Gaston

Lower Greenville is an East Dallas neighborhood that has a special charm. If you’re looking to move here you are definitely in for a treat! Lower Greenville is made up by a long stretch of road between Ross Avenue to Mockingbird Lane, and has recently undergone a major facelift. The area used to be known for being the rowdy district due to its late night partiers. While it’s still a late-night hot spot, it’s evolved into a casually hip place with vintage shops, neighborhood cafes, and tons of eateries. The Tudor homes in the area are historic with lots of character and color, and newly developed apartments have been built. All of this and more make Lower Greenville appealing to younger residents and accessible to renters. Throughout the neighborhood you can find one-of-a-kind restaurants, boutiques, cocktail bars, yoga studios, and even a Good Records record shop.

Grab a Late Night Bite

With the expanded restaurant and late-night dining scene on Lower Greenville, you now have endless options right at your fingertips…even into late night. Some restaurants in the area are open as late as 4 am, so you can fill your belly after a long day or night of drinking. Whether you’re craving cheesy pizza from Greenville Avenue Pizza Company, uncommon tacos from Velvet Taco, or piping hot pho from Dalat Restaurant, you have plenty of choices for late night dining on Lower Greenville. You don’t have to dine late to enjoy the great grub either. There are early opening cafes and tons of great lunch spots to help kick-start your morning, so you can do it all over again the next day.

Party It Up

Some of the best rooftop patios overlooking Downtown Dallas are on Lower Greenville. It’s fun to go to happy hours, parties and meet-ups with friends at places like Sundown at Granada or HG Sply Co. HG has great food and specialty cocktails like the “Double Under” which is made with beet-infused tequila, cointreau, rosemary turbinado and lime, served on the rocks or frozen. Also, if you are in the restaurant at sunset hour, they bring around a mini sample of their drink of the day for all patrons to do a sunset toast. Lower Greenville is also home to the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party in the Southwest. It’s as if the whole city descends on the area for a full day of festivities and fun. Living on Lower Greenville gives you access to these events and restaurants, all within walking distance.

Shop ‘Till You Drop

If you enjoy the thrill of the hunt, shopping on Lower Greenville is a great place to explore. Bullzerk is a quirky store selling T-shirts, prints and giftables all tailored to different parts of Dallas. Buffalo Exchange is a second-hand shop where you can find true gems and name-brand items for less. If designer resale is what you’re looking for, Jack Retro is a must-see boutique. The Merchant recently opened in the area and combines a coffee shop with beautiful cards, coffee table books and unique gifts. Shopping here, you are likely to find something great for a wedding present, birthday party or even yourself.