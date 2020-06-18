640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traduccin al Espaol localizado al final de la pgina)



Refinished hardwood floors

Freshly painted walls

Sizable rooms with lots of closet space

Built in storage/window seat storage

White and light brown cabinets/ new light countertop

Pink and maroon tiles in bathroom

Small unfenced back yard

Rear facing balcony



A three bedroom apartment on the 600 block of West Princess St. Located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building. Entire apartment has been freshly painted and all the dark hardwood floors have been refinished. Kitchen is found in the rear of the home. It has white and light brown cabinets and a newly installed light countertop. In it you will find newer appliances and door that will lead you out to a rear facing balcony. Bathroom is next to the kitchen the bright pink and maroon tiles brighten up the space. First bedroom is on the 2nd floor next to the bathroom. It is a medium size room with a closet. Down the hall is the large size living room with large windows that allowing natural light to fill the room. Bedroom found at the top of the steps is medium with a small closet. The master bedroom is found on the 3rd floor front of the house, it has a big walk in closet and a window seat with storage. The apartment also has a small shared back yard.



Piso de madera restaurados

Paredes recin pintadas

Habitaciones grandes con mucho espacio de armario

Almacenamiento construido/ almacenamiento de asiento de ventanas

Gabinetes blancos y marrn/ encimeras claras

Losetas rosas y marrn en el bao

Patio pequeo encerrado

Balcn en la parte posterior



Un apartamento de tres cuartos en bloque 600 de la West Princess St. Apartamento localizado en el segundo y tercer piso del edificio. El apartamento entero ha sido pintado y los piso de madera restaurados. La cocina est en la parte posterior de la casa, tiene gabinetes blanco y marrn y encimeras nuevas de color claro. Vas encontrar nevera y estufa bastante nuevas y una puerta hacia el balcn de madera atrs del apartamento. El bao est localizado a lado de la cocina, las losetas rosas y marrn aclaran el estilo del bao. El primer dormitorio esta en el segundo piso a lado del bao, es un dormitorio mediano con un armario. Hacia el final del pasillo se encuentra una sala grande con ventanas grande dejando que la claridad entre. El dormitorio hacia el tercer piso es mediano con armario pequeo. El dormitorio principal est localizado en el tercer piso tambin hacia la parte de al frente del apartamento, tiene un vestidor grande y almacn de ventana. Este apartamento tambin tiene patio pequeo que se comparte.



(RLNE2185779)