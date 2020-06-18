All apartments in York
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2

640 West Princess Street · (717) 902-9474
Location

640 West Princess Street, York, PA 17401
Salem Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traduccin al Espaol localizado al final de la pgina)

Refinished hardwood floors
Freshly painted walls
Sizable rooms with lots of closet space
Built in storage/window seat storage
White and light brown cabinets/ new light countertop
Pink and maroon tiles in bathroom
Small unfenced back yard
Rear facing balcony

A three bedroom apartment on the 600 block of West Princess St. Located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building. Entire apartment has been freshly painted and all the dark hardwood floors have been refinished. Kitchen is found in the rear of the home. It has white and light brown cabinets and a newly installed light countertop. In it you will find newer appliances and door that will lead you out to a rear facing balcony. Bathroom is next to the kitchen the bright pink and maroon tiles brighten up the space. First bedroom is on the 2nd floor next to the bathroom. It is a medium size room with a closet. Down the hall is the large size living room with large windows that allowing natural light to fill the room. Bedroom found at the top of the steps is medium with a small closet. The master bedroom is found on the 3rd floor front of the house, it has a big walk in closet and a window seat with storage. The apartment also has a small shared back yard.

Piso de madera restaurados
Paredes recin pintadas
Habitaciones grandes con mucho espacio de armario
Almacenamiento construido/ almacenamiento de asiento de ventanas
Gabinetes blancos y marrn/ encimeras claras
Losetas rosas y marrn en el bao
Patio pequeo encerrado
Balcn en la parte posterior

Un apartamento de tres cuartos en bloque 600 de la West Princess St. Apartamento localizado en el segundo y tercer piso del edificio. El apartamento entero ha sido pintado y los piso de madera restaurados. La cocina est en la parte posterior de la casa, tiene gabinetes blanco y marrn y encimeras nuevas de color claro. Vas encontrar nevera y estufa bastante nuevas y una puerta hacia el balcn de madera atrs del apartamento. El bao est localizado a lado de la cocina, las losetas rosas y marrn aclaran el estilo del bao. El primer dormitorio esta en el segundo piso a lado del bao, es un dormitorio mediano con un armario. Hacia el final del pasillo se encuentra una sala grande con ventanas grande dejando que la claridad entre. El dormitorio hacia el tercer piso es mediano con armario pequeo. El dormitorio principal est localizado en el tercer piso tambin hacia la parte de al frente del apartamento, tiene un vestidor grande y almacn de ventana. Este apartamento tambin tiene patio pequeo que se comparte.

(RLNE2185779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have any available units?
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have?
Some of 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2 has units with air conditioning.
