Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Bedroom semi detached with fenced in yard right near codorus creek - This house has a huge fenced in yard with no neighbor next to the house due to it being vacant. It is two bedrooms with 1 full bathroom kitchen living room and dining room. This property is next to the codorus creek with no house to the right of it and there is a park right in front of the house.



(RLNE4822446)