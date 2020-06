Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has been newly renovated and has a large eat-in kitchen with laundry hookups available for a fee. This rental allows 1 pet; not to exceed 45 lbs (breed restrictions and fees apply).

Tenant pays electric, gas and trash. On-street parking.



Not SECTION 8 Approved



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5696954)