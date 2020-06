Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City. It has its own entrance on the rear of the property with a small mudroom. There is plenty of storage space and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 2 story apartment has an abundance of natural light. There is a small laundry room on the main level for an additional fee. Balcony for fresh air. Tenant pays gas and electric only. On street parking



No Pets Allowed



