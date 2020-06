Amenities

Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of West Chester! Everything in this unit has been re imagined from the brand new kitchen cabinets to the refinished hardwood floors through out! Open concept floor plan with a large family room that bleeds into the kitchen. Makes for a great family environment and awesome for entertaining guests. New stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting! This is one you don't want to miss. Walking distance to all downtown stores and restaurants makes for a convenient way of living! New tile in the bathroom and shower have never been used! Schedule youu appointment for this unit today!